Telangana: Elections for state assembly likely to be delayed: KTR

BRS party Working President and IT Industries Minister Kalvakuntla Tarakarama Rao shared his views on the Telangana State Assembly elections and the simulataneous elections during a conversation with the media at Pragati Bhavan. He expressed the opinion that the Telangana Assembly elections may not take place in October.

According to him, the elections could be held in about six months, possibly in April or May, and the official notification may not be issued in October. He stated that there would be more clarity on the election dates after the special session of the Parliament.

However, he also stated that the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would benefit regardless of the time of the elections.

It is known that the elections for Telangana state assembly should be held in December according to the schedule. However, with the lastest comments made by the Telangana minister, there are speculations that elections would be delayed.