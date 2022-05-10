Telangana emerges 4th fastest economically growing State: KTR

Narayanpet: Highlighting that Telangana State has achieved remarkable developments in just a span of 8 years, Minister for Industries, IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KTRamarao, laid foundation stones for various development works in Narayanpet district on Monday. He stated that Telangana has emerged as fourth fastest economically growing states in India. KTR who was on a day tour to Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet districts laid foundation stones and inaugurated newly constructed Mutton Market and Mission Bhageeratha pump house at Singaram village in Narayanpet districts all together worth Rs. 66.79 crores of works in Narayanpet district on Monday.

Speaking at the 'Pragathi Meeting' organised at Narayanpet Sports Grounds in the district headquarters, KTR said that soon after formation of new State of Telangana, the TRS government had taken up various welfare and development programmes like nowhere in the country in Telangana and paved way for the rapid development of the State in all aspects including Agriculture, Irrigation, Drinking water, providing free power for farming sector for 24 hours, and launched welfare progrmames like enhanced pensions to old age, widows, single women and differently-able etc. Not just that, health initiatives like KCR kits, financial assistance to pregnant women, development of health infrastructure and launch of innovative schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, and Kalyanalakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes have all helped the people of Telangana to lead a better life and enhanced their living standards drastically when compared to the one during the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

"Today the poor and the old age are living with self respect because the state government has enhanced their pensions for old age from Rs. 200 per month in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh to Rs. 2000 and Rs. 3016 from Rs. 500 for the physically handicapped and differently able persons. Before the launch of Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi, there used to be a large number of Child Marraiges in the state, however after the launch of the marriage financial assistance programmes, child marriages have drastically reduced as the government is providing Rs. 100116 for every 18-year-old girl from poor families who is going for marriage.

Every pregnant women fright from the time of her conception till giving birth, the government is providing Rs. 12,000 for a baby boy and Rs. 13,000 for a baby girl. This has improved the institutional births and the reduced the C section surgeries, overall the government's welfare and development initiatives have helped the state to achieve the economic growth and improved the living standards of the people," said KTR.

Reiterating the educational initiatives taken up by the state government KTR said that as against just a handful of residential schools, the government had set up more than 973 Gurukula Residental Schools for providing standard quality education to the students of all communities in the state.

Not just that for each and every poor student who is studying in private corporate schools and other higher educational institutions, the government is providing fee reimbursement upto Rs. 18000 crores.

In addition to this, the government is also providing Rs. 20 lakh to the poor students who wish to go for professional high-level studies in foreign countries, observed KTR.

Referring to the initiatives for the welfare of farmers, KTR said that never in the 75 years of India's Independence had any Chief Minister had deposited Rs. 50,000 crores in the accounts of farmers as input subsidy.

He said in Telangana as many as 80,000 farmers had died in state due to various reasons, for all such famer's families the government has provided Rs. 5 lakhs to their kin.

Slamming the Central government for the injustice it is doing to the Telangana state with regard to River water allocation KTR said that during Telangana as against 811 TMC feet of water in Krishna River, under section (3) Telangana should get its share as 573, but till date the Centre had not decided on it and doing injustice to the people of Telangana.

KTR also demanded the Central government to provide National status to Palamuru Rangana Reddy Lift Irrigation project and asked the BJP government at the Centre to fulfill the promise made by the late BJP leader Sushmaswaraj to the people of Palamuru. He also demanded the Centre to sanction the Macharla-Gadwal and Vikarabad-Krishna railwayline connecting Vikarabad to Macharla in Andhra Pradesh.

"We have spendt Rs. 28,000 crores and completed the pending Kalwakurthy, Nettampad and Bheema projects and provided irrigation waters to more than 8 lakh acres in the Palamuru region," said KTR.

KTRs said for providing Mission Bhageeratha waters to Narayanpet the government in addition to its earlier allocation of Rs. 29.59 crores another Rs. 28 crores are allocated. Rs. 4 crores are allocated for the new sports stadium, Rs. 2.5 crores for construction of Eedga, in addition to necessary funds for Sevalala bhavan and very soon the government is planning an advanced master plan for development of Narayanpet district. KTR also promised farmers of Kamsanpally that 200 acres of assigned lands will be provided patta and ownership rights to farmers. He also promised that Narayanpet will soon get a food processing unit over an extent of 800 acres, which would provide employment to thousands of people in the district.