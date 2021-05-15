Telangana: Families to go ahead with simple marriages in lockdown

Hyderabad: With restrictions on gatherings at marriages after the lockdown was imposed in the State from Wednesday, the families who have planned weddings have decided to keep it a simple affair, with advice from priests that the muhurtams cannot be postponed.

The State government has announced imposing a 20-hour lockdown from 10 am. There are many muhurtams for marriages from mid-May to June. A few families which had postponed marriages last year have now decided to go ahead with their plans. Ajay Surve, a private employee, who planned his daughter's marriage this year, immediately rushed to priests after the government announced the decision to impose lockdown.

Ajay said he had booked a banquet hall with over 100 persons for the marriage of his daughter on May 23. "We came to priest to clarify whether there are any muhurthams in future. Panditji has told us not to postpone the shubh muhurtam and wanted us to go ahead. Now we are thinking of performing the marriage in a temple nearby or near our house with 15 members each from both the sides," he said.

It may be mentioned here that the State government in its lockdown orders had permitted marriages with a gathering of 40 persons. Interestingly, some had already planned to have simple marriages even before the lockdown was announced. The father of a bride B Vijay, who maintains a hair cutting salon, said he was planning the wedding, as per the situation. "We booked a function hall, but are ready even for a limited gathering because both sides are against postponing," he remarked.

However, the situation is tricky for those who have planned marriages during June. Many are unaware whether the lockdown would continue next month. L Suresh, who has his son's marriage in on June 2 (this is after re-scheduling the dates in the wake of increasing Covid cases) said they are keeping their fingers crossed. He said, "We will wait till the ten-day lockdown gets completed and see whether we can have marriage on the date decided."