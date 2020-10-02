Telangana: Farmer hurt in bear attack in Medak

A farmer has been attacked by a group of sloth bears in Kothapally village in Haveli Ghanpur mandal of Medak district in the early hours on Friday. He was identified as Narla Mogulaiah (51).

Locals said that Mogulaiah went to his farm on Friday morning when he a group of three sloth bears attacked him. The farmer sustained injuries on his head, hand, leg and face.

Later, Mogulaiah managed to escape from the bears and was rushed to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad after being given first aid at a primary healthcare centre. His condition is said to be stable.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Padmajarani said that the movement of the sloth bears in the area is being monitored. "The bears will be made retreated into the forest area and the medical expenses of Mogulaiah will be born by them," she said.