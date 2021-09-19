Telangana: Five dead in a car and lorry collision in Nalgonda district

Telangana: In a ghastly road accident took place in Nalgonda district where a car collided with a lorry parked at Muthialamma Gudem on Kattangur Highway. Two people in the car were killed in the crash and another sustained serious injuries.

The road accident caused a huge traffic jam. However, due to the traffic jam, the lorry collided with another car leaving three people in another car dead.

The incident took place on the way from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. The total death toll rose to five. The five dead were shifted to Nakirekal Government Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

The Kattangur police are cleared huge traffic on the highway and registered a case and investigating further.