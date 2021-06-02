Telangana Formation Day: Songs that inspired many and ignited Telangana movement

Telangana Formation Day: It's been seven years since the separate Telangana state has formed on June 2 2014. However, it was not an easy task to achieve this goal. The relentless efforts by students, people from all sections be it employees, business, farmers and etc has made this sixty year dream possible. And one cannot forget the singers and song writers of Telangana who woke the people with their songs. The writers and singers in the likes of Gaddar, Vimmalakka, Gaddar, Guda Anjaiah, Dharuvu Yellanna, Deshapathi Srinivas. These songs have inspired the people of Telangana to participate in the movement till the goal is reached.

The best part of the songs is that most of the lyricist and singers are from the backward sections of the society. Yet they have made their mark personally and inspiring many. These singers and writers ignited the passions of the of the people bringing them to the war field.

And now it is a history that Telangana has formed seven year back with all sections of people in collaboration making the impossible possible. On the occasion of completion of seven years of separate Telangana today on June 2, we are here to collate the songs that made Telangana movement popular.

Podusthunna Poddumeeda

Gajjelu Gajjelu





Veerulara Vandhanam



Jai Kotti Telangana



Nageti Salallo



Asaidula Haarathi



Telangana formation day celebrations has been kept simple for the second consecutive year amid coronavirus outbreak. However, the government is taking the state forward in development and welfare as well. The Hans India wishes all Telangana people a happy Telangana state formation day.

