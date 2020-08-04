Telangana governement welfare schemes should reach all eligible

Nirmal: Forest and Environment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy directed the officials and public representatives to ensure that all government welfare schemes will reach eligible beneficiaries. He also told them to work with coordination and speed up development works, while addressing a meeting with public representatives and officials at Zilla Parishad meeting hall in Nirmal on Tuesday.

the Minister discussed education, medical and health, irrigation, and welfare schemes with the officials. He said that every public representative and officer has the responsibility to provide welfare schemes to every eligible beneficiary and to complete all Mission Bhagiratha works on war footing. They were also directed to provide basic facilities to the double bedroom houses, whose construction was completed. The Minister strictly ordered the officials concerned to complete Rythu Vedika works by October month. The officials

were told to increase the number of workers in employment guarantee scheme in the district.