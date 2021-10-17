  • Menu
Telangana: Government aims to provide Oxygen Concentrators at doorstep

Oxygen concentrators
Oxygen concentrators (Representational Image)

In the wake of oxygen crisis that was witnessed during the second wave of Covid-19, the State government is making efforts to upgrade oxygen facility at primary hospital level, by providing oxygen concentrators.

With these, the government aims to deliver oxygen concentrator at the doorsteps of those, who require it the most during an emergency.

Medical health department officials said that the government so far has arranged 4,500 oxygen concentrators at different hospitals in the State. Primary health clinics, district hospitals and teaching hospitals were accorded these facilities. 'As oxygen was significant in treating the patients, who are severely affected by the virus, and supplying it at the right time is even more essential.

Despite, recovering from Covid, few people need oxygen support at home. So, the government aims to provide the oxygen concentrations at their doorstep,' said an official.

