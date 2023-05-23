Telangana Government appoints 1,061 doctors

Hyderabad: In a significant record, the Telangana government on Monday gave appointment orders to 1,061 Assistant Professors in one go for serving in teaching hospitals in 34 specialised fields. Speaking during a programme of handing over appointment orders to the newly recruited 1,061 Assistant Professors here on Monday, Health Minister T Harish Rao asked the new recruits to compete with the corporate hospitals and provide service to the poor.

The minister said that he would hold regular meetings with them to enquire how many surgeries had taken place, the number of OPs registered and any shortcomings they are experiencing. "We should compete with corporate hospitals and serve the poor," said Rao. He called upon the doctors to ensure Telangana reaches number one position in the country from the present third position.

Stating that medicine cures diseases but doctors treat patients, Harish Rao said that if the doctors can talk affectionately and give hope to the patients they will recover soon. "Treat patients as your family members. Patience level is less in the government hospitals. The government is spending Rs 1 crore on every doctor and they should also pay back to society. Have patience and talk politely to the suffering patients. Medical profession is a sacred one. While the mother gives birth, the doctor gives re-birth. Because of a few incidents, the entire profession should not get a bad name,” said Rao.

Complimenting the Health department for completing the recruitment process and issuing appointment orders within five months, the minister said that this was the proof of transparent functioning of the government. Under CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s rule, 27,263 new appointments were made in the Health Department alone and soon another 9,222 new appointments would be made, and this would take the total appointments to 31,484 since the Formation of Telangana.

Highlighting the significant progress in organ transplantation, the Minister praised doctors for providing free organ transplants to the poor. Hyderabad ranks the highest in the country in terms of kidney transplants.

Talking about the growth in medical education, Harish Rao said that while Telangana had only 20 medical colleges (public and private) before 2014, the number has now increased to 55. The number of MBBS seats has also witnessed a substantial rise, from 2,950 in 2014 to 8,340 presently, representing a 71 per cent increase nationwide. Telangana's increase stands at an impressive 124 per cent.