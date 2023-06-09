Telangana Government attracting investments to create more jobs: KTR

Mahabubnagar: TS-iPass, the new industrial policy adopted by the State government of Telangana had rolled out a red carpet for the investors in the State, said IT, Industries and MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao, during his one- day visit to inagurated various development and foundation laying programmes in Mahbubnagar on Thursday.

While laying the foundation stone for SGD Corning Private Limited Company at Vemula village of Moosapet mandal in Devarkadra constituency, the Industries Minister stressed that it is just because of the most efficient and robust Industrial policy TS-IPass, adopted by the Telangana State, today a large number of industrial investors are showing interests to establish their plants and units and providing employment to thousands of people in addition to generating revenue to the State.

While speaking on the occasion KTR said that as it is impossible to provide jobs to all the people as per the population ratio, the state government is attracting investments and inviting industrialists into the state so that more and more jobs can be created and the youth can avail the job opportunities. “Providing jobs in the public sector as per the population ration in impossible. In view of this, the state government is inviting industries and new investors to establish their plants and units and thereby create jobs for the locals in the private sector. The SGD Croning company, which is being built at a cost of Rs. 500 crores is expected to provide jobs to 1500-2000 people in this region, “observed the IT and Industries Minister while addressing a gathering.

Referring to the IT Park and the upcoming Amar Raja Lithiom Ion batteries company laid foundation recently being constructed with Rs. 9500 crores at Divitipally village in Mahabubnagar, the IT Minister said that Mahabubnagar has now become the hub for various job opportunities for the youth and its past tag of Palamuru labour has been completely erased as thousands of people are reverse migrating to the district in search of livelihood opportunities.

The minister revealed that Telangana state is a hub for 9 billion vaccine manufacturing biotechnology industries, which are suppling vaccines to the world. With the TS-Bpass, the new industrial policy of the government, it allows companies to get all the permits within 15 days and they can set up their units immediately with self certification. This kind of industrial policy has rolled out a red carpet for companies to invest in the state.

India has just 59 lakh jobs for a population of 142 crores in the country, similarly in Telangana there are only 6.5 lakh jobs for a population of 4 crores people. In view of this, if more and more investors come and set up their units in the state, it will help create more employment opportunities and more people will jobs, observed the minister.