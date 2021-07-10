Telangana Government begins process to fill 50,000 posts

Hyderabad: As the new Zonal System came into force in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashkhar Rao has instructed the authorities concerned to initiate measures to fill 50,000 vacancies in all government wings through direct recruitment.



He urged officials to recruit immediately in the first phase, while in the second phase, he said that the vacancies created after giving the promotions would be taken up. Speaking at a high level meeting he said, "The recruitment process under the past rulers was disorganized.

To implement the separate statehood slogan that locals should be rendered justice, the State government has introduced a new zonal system. As on date, the government has began the process of promotions in all the departments. Jobs falling vacant after implementing the promotions will be identified."

Further he asked the officials to get the data on vacancies and prepare a detailed report before getting to the State cabinet meeting.