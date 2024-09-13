Telangana Government Committed to Farmers' Welfare: Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao

Gadwal: State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao emphasized that the Telangana government’s goal is to uplift farmers and ensure their prosperity. Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the new committee for the Alampur Agricultural Market Yard on Friday, he highlighted that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is working towards the vision of Gram Swarajya as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi.



Minister Nageshwar Rao, alongside Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, participated in the event and spoke about the progress being made in the agricultural and educational sectors across the state. He mentioned his prior experience as Irrigation Minister, stating that he has a deep understanding of all irrigation projects in the district. He stressed that if the Mahabubnagar district flourishes, the entire Telangana state will flourish. The minister also promised focused development of the Nadi gadda region between the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers.

Minister Nageshwar Rao provided updates on key initiatives such as farmer loan waivers, announcing that loans for over two lakh farmers who faced technical issues or lacked ration cards would be waived by the end of the month. The government has already allocated ₹31,000 crores to waive loans for 42 lakh farmers. He added that the state has also recently waived ₹30 crores in loans for weavers, treating both farmers and weavers as integral parts of the state.

Acknowledging the damage caused by unseasonal rains in Khammam and other regions, the minister assured that comprehensive reports would be gathered, and appropriate relief would be provided. He also mentioned that the government would cover the crop insurance premium for farmers.

Minister Nageshwar Rao highlighted the growing national demand for Gadwal seed cotton and assured that discussions with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would ensure justice for farmers. Additionally, he announced plans to accelerate the construction of the Mallamma Kunta Reservoir as part of the Tummilla Lift Irrigation Project and pledged special focus on the development of the Ieeja Agricultural Market Yard.

In his address, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao praised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's commitment to the development of the undivided Mahabubnagar district, noting that numerous schemes had already been implemented to assist the people. He also reiterated his commitment to improving the Alampur and Ieeja Agricultural Market Yards.

The event was attended by District Collector B.M. Santosh, District SP Srinivas Rao, former Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar, newly sworn-in Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Bingidoddi Doddappa, Vice Chairman Pacharla Kumar Goud, and other local representatives and officials.