Telangana Government Convenes Key Meeting on Fake Cotton Seeds: Dr. Sampath Kumar Demands Justice for Farmers

Gadwal: Former Alampur MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar Participates in Crucial Meeting

A significant meeting was convened under the aegis of the Telangana State Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Department to address the growing concerns over fake cotton seeds. The session witnessed the active participation of Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, AICC Secretary and former MLA of Alampur, who is well-regarded for his deep understanding and consistent advocacy on farmer-related issues.

Two agriculture officials from the Gadwal district were also present at the meeting, underlining the district’s involvement in tackling this pressing issue.

Kodanda Reddy, Chairman of the Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Commission, lauded Dr. Sampath Kumar for his unwavering dedication to the welfare of farmers. “From his time as an MLA to this day, Dr. Sampath Kumar has tirelessly worked with utmost sincerity for the farming community,” he remarked.

Dr. Sampath Kumar’s Address on Seed Testing Irregularities

During the meeting, Dr. Sampath Kumar shed light on the deceptive practices related to seed testing. “A seed is produced by cross-pollinating male and female parent seeds. However, companies are exploiting this process by conducting unofficial GOT (Grow-Out Test) trials in unauthorized laboratories. These companies falsely claim that the seeds have failed the test, which has resulted in immense psychological distress and even fatal consequences for farmers,” he stated.

Highlighting discrepancies in seed test results, he said, “The same seed sample shows an 85% success rate in one lab and a 95% in another. This inconsistency reveals the fraud being carried out under the guise of GOT tests.”

He lamented that innocent farmers, who place faith in the five elements of nature, trust their seeds and toil in their fields with hope. “When this trust is shattered, it’s not just tears but blood that flows from the farmer’s eyes,” he said emotionally.

Government’s Commitment and Corporate Accountability

Emphasizing that the current Congress government is a people’s government and a government for farmers, Dr. Sampath Kumar asserted that any injustice towards farmers would not be tolerated.

He pointed out the exploitative behavior of certain seed companies and organizers who delay test results, forcing farmers into debt and charging them heavy interest rates.

Raising serious concerns, he questioned why failed seeds are still being sold to farmers instead of being withdrawn. “These substandard seeds are repackaged and sold under new local brand names, with middlemen making profits while the farmers suffer losses,” he revealed.

Dr. Sampath Kumar also recalled his past battle against Kaveri Seeds Company, during which he was jailed for 75 days while fighting for farmers’ rights. “Even imprisonment won’t stop me from standing up for farmers,” he affirmed with resolve.

Praise from the Commission and Recommendations

Recognizing Dr. Sampath Kumar’s sincerity and passion for the welfare of farmers, members of the Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Commission applauded his efforts.

He suggested that seed companies should set up special stalls to directly collect grievances and suggestions from farmers. He also urged the government and the commission to work actively towards providing compensation to affected farmers and restoring happiness in their lives.

The meeting was attended by several dignitaries and stakeholders, including:

Kodanda Reddy, Chairman, Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Commission

Bhavani Reddy, Member

K.V.N. Reddy, Member

Sri Ram Reddy Gopal Reddy, Member

Ramulu Naik, Member

Representatives from various cotton seed companies

Agriculture officers from Gadwal district

Other officials and stakeholders

This meeting is seen as a vital step towards strengthening regulatory mechanisms and protecting farmers from fraudulent practices in the agricultural seed sector.