Telangana government decides to conduct 40,000 corona tests everyday

Hyderabad: Conducting 40,000 corona tests every day, procurement of 10 lakh home isolation kits for corona patients and making available all the medicines used for virus infected persons in all government hospitals were among the important decisions taken in the lengthy state Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held on Wednesday.

The cabinet also decided to supply free food, medicine and injections to the private medical colleges which offered treatment to corona patients free of cost. To overcome the shortage of medical staff, government also decided to hire the medical professionals on contract basis and also make available 10,000 oxygen beds to provide critically ill patients. Chief Minister reviewed the preparedness of the medical and Health department in tackling the corona pandemic and instructed the officials to release adequate funds to the department every month.