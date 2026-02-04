Telangana Government Demotes DSP Praneeth Rao in Phone Tapping Case

The Telangana government has taken a significant step in the phone tapping scandal by demoting DSP Dugyala Praneeth Rao from his position to Circle Inspector (CI). Previously a DSP, Rao, a 2007 batch officer, was suspended following his arrest related to the case. His earlier accelerated promotion has now been revoked, and he will remain an Inspector.

Rao, who served in the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) during the previous government, faced widespread allegations of phone tapping of political leaders and public representatives during KCR’s tenure. An inquiry under the current Congress government confirmed these allegations, leading to his suspension.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) revealed that 650 phones were tapped on a single day, November 15, 2023, after receiving approval from a review committee. The taps allegedly targeted individuals linked to Maoist activities. SIT officials also questioned Rao multiple times during the investigation. The latest demotion has sparked widespread attention in political and administrative circles.