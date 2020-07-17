Telangana Government designates 61 hospitals for free Covid-19 treatment

Hyderabad: Government has notified 61 Covid hospitals with at least one in each district where treatment would be done free of cost.

The list includes tertiary hospitals, District and Area hospitals, Community Health Centres as well as a few teaching hospitals linked to private medical colleges.

In Hyderabad also, the number of Covid hospitals has been increased. Apart from Gandhi and TIMS; Chest, Fever and King Koti hospitals will admit and treat patients. Four Ayush hospitals including Nature Cure, Ayurvedic, Homepathic and Unani hospitals will continue to offer institutional quarantine facilities.









Meanwhile, Telangana reported nearly 1500 new cases with seven deaths on Friday. The number of deaths crossed 400 so far. At the same time, over 1400 patients were either discharged or cured from the virus infection. Also the number of positive cases of the samples tested was 18 percent on Friday.

