Telangana Government directive to open more paddy purchase centres

Mahabubnagar: The State government has directed the Mahabubnagar district administration to open paddy purchase centres across the district and help facilitate the paddy farmers to accelerate the paddy procurement process in the district.

While speaking through a video conference with all the district Collectors and other officials from the concerned departments, Somesh Kumar Telangana Chief Secretary directed the Mahabubnagar district administration to ensure adequate number paddy procurement centres are opened up and expedite the paddy procurement process in the district.

Apart from expediting the paddy procurement process, the Chief Secretary also directed the concerned officials to create awareness about the Yasangi crop plan so that the farmers do not sow paddy as the Central government had denied procuring para boiled rice from the State in the next season.

"As the Central government has directed the states that in the next coming season of Yasangi it would not buy the para boiled rice from the State, it is the responsibility of each and every district administration to take up awareness programmes on the issue. Farmers in all villages should be made aware of this issue through farmer forums. A comprehensive action plan of crops to be sown in Yasangi should be discussed with the farmers at the field level so that the poor farmers do not face hardships in the future," said the Chief Secretary.

The Chief Secretary observed that seed companies should cultivate paddy only at the farmer's own risk unless there is an agreement with the millers and this information should be communicated to the farmers at the field level immediately.

The CS directed the Agriculture Department officials to immediately organize large-scale awareness programmes at the farmer platform to ensure that farmers cultivate alternative crops during the Yasangi season.

"We have been directed by the Chief Secretary to open up all the paddy purchasing centres so as to procure the paddy in the current Vaanakalam," informed Revenue additional Collector Sitharamarao.

To supervise the procurement process and to resolve the challenges faced by the farmers, the senior officials' along with the district Collector are directed to visit the grain purchasing centres and directed to take strict action against those who resort to bring paddy from other states to sell at the local procurement centres.

"We will be increasing more paddy procurement centres and ensure necessary infrastructure and basic amenities are installed. Gunny bags and facilities for the farmers will be put in force.

Additional Collector of Local Bodies Tejas Nandlal Pawar, Additional Collector of Revenue K Sitharamarao, District SPR Venkateshwarlu, District Agriculture Officer Sujatha, DSO Vanajata, Civil Supplies DM Jagadish, Marketing AD Sarika, DPVO Venkateshwarlu and others attended the video conference.