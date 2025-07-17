Telangana government directs officials to prepare for local body elections

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is poised to conduct local body elections in the state, having instructed the state Gram Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department to direct District Executive Officers (CEOs) and District Panchayat Officers to prepare for the polls. The government also specified the number of Mandal Parishad Presidents (MPPs), Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs), and Gram Panchayats on Wednesday.

Government orders to this effect were issued on Wednesday. As per the directives, the state comprises 566 ZPTCs, 566 MPPs, 5,774 MPTCs, and 12,778 Gram Panchayats. Following the formation of Telangana, the first Panchayat elections were held in 2019. At that time, there were 570 MPP and 5,817 MPTC seats, and 12,848 Gram Panchayats. While Nalgonda district boasts the highest number of MPPs and 353 MPTC seats in the state, Mulugu district has the lowest, with 83 MPTC seats.

The government has instructed officials to expedite preparations for the elections. District CEOs have been asked to procure election materials. Steps have been taken to complete the election process by September 30, adhering to the deadline set by the High Court. According to officials, the district administration has been alerted to prepare the necessary election materials. The government has clarified that current election materials should be purchased in the same manner as those acquired for the 2019 local body elections, and for this, the approval of the District Purchase Committees (DPCs) must be obtained.