Telangana Government firm on growth of municipalities on outskirts: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the government is committed to develop municipalities in outskirts of Hyderabad.

The Minister was speaking in a meeting where several public representatives from municipalities under the Medchal district joined TRS in the presence of Minister Ch Malla Reddy. Rama Rao said that the government would soon solve the issue of house site pattas to the people of Jawahar Nagar Municipality.

The TRS working president lashed out at the national parties for their dual stand on the water issues. "For national parties like BJP and Congress, Telangana is one among the 28 states, and for TRS Telangana is the only state," said Rama Rao.

The TRS leader said that the development and welfare were taken up simultaneously by the government even in the difficult times of thepandemic. "The development will not stop with the political dramas and dialogues.

Nothing will stand in front of KCR. The advantage for the Telangana is that the leader who brought the separate State is the CM of the State," said Rao. The Medchal constituency has 10 municipalities and people have blessed TRS in the district. He added that government would give funds to the municipality irrespective of political affiliation.