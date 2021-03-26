Telangana Government for all-party panel on assigned lands

Hyderabad: The State Government will soon form a committee consisting of MLAs of all parties to find a solution to the problems being faced by the beneficiaries of assigned lands who are unable to sell their properties.

Speaking during the Appropriation Bill, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that this problem had come to his notice as well. He said the value of these lands, particularly those adjacent to the city, have gone up in recent times.

"Big land sharks are taking away land from the beneficiaries at a low price. If the land is allotted to the beneficiary, it should belong to the beneficiary. It is not getting transferred even to their children. A change in the policy is necessary.

The government would examine the recommendations of the proposed committee before taking a final decision," he said.The chief minister promised to solve the pending issue of notarised properties. He said that there were lakhs of notarised properties and people and the government is committed to solve this issue. The chief minister assured to hold a meeting with all the Dalit MLAs and MPs and take advice from them.

He further said that the government was also looking into the Podu land problems. Apart from providing ownership of the land, the government would extend the Rythu Bandhu scheme to the beneficiaries of these lands.

The Forest department has been asked to maintain status quo on the Podu lands and not to harass the tribals. "We will put a full stop to this problem. We will solve and give pattas," he added.