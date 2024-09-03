Telangana Government Formed a Committee to Select Recipient for Kaloji Narayana Rao Award 2024

A committee has been formed under the leadership of renowned poet Andesri to select the recipient of the prestigious 'Kaloji Narayana Rao Award' for 2024. The committee includes notable literary figures Enugu Narasimha Reddy, Sanganabhatla Narsaiah, and Potlapalli Srinivas as members, with Mamidi Harikrishna serving as the member convener.

The state government issued an official order for the formation of this committee based on recommendations from the Language and Culture Department. The 'Kaloji Narayana Rao Award,' named after the revered people's poet and Padma Bhushan awardee, Kaloji Narayana Rao, is presented annually to an esteemed literary figure. The award includes a commemorative plaque and a cash prize of ₹1,01,116.