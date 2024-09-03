Live
- Rains bring Hyd'bad to its knees; waterlogging grips several areas
- 1,200 doctors on strike in Ahmedabad
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 03 September, 2024
- A Tale of Vanishing Lakes-vi: Jalpally Lake shrinks as land sharks devour it
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 03 September, 2024
- Simhachalam temple hundi nets Rs 2.42 cr
- One Dead, Several Injured in lorry-Bolero vehicle collision in Satya Sai district
- Collector warns of stern action against those violating sand policy rules
- Rains bring much needed relief to farmers
- Netflix head summoned over IC-814 series row
Just In
Telangana Government Formed a Committee to Select Recipient for Kaloji Narayana Rao Award 2024
Highlights
A committee has been formed under the leadership of renowned poet Andesri to select the recipient of the prestigious 'Kaloji Narayana Rao Award' for 2024.
A committee has been formed under the leadership of renowned poet Andesri to select the recipient of the prestigious 'Kaloji Narayana Rao Award' for 2024. The committee includes notable literary figures Enugu Narasimha Reddy, Sanganabhatla Narsaiah, and Potlapalli Srinivas as members, with Mamidi Harikrishna serving as the member convener.
The state government issued an official order for the formation of this committee based on recommendations from the Language and Culture Department. The 'Kaloji Narayana Rao Award,' named after the revered people's poet and Padma Bhushan awardee, Kaloji Narayana Rao, is presented annually to an esteemed literary figure. The award includes a commemorative plaque and a cash prize of ₹1,01,116.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS