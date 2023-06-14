  • Menu
Telangana government hikes vehicle pollution fee

Representational image
Representational image

Highlights

The Telangana government on Tuesday issued the orders to increase the fee for testing and issuing pollution under control (PUC) certificates for vehicles.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday issued the orders to increase the fee for testing and issuing pollution under control (PUC) certificates for vehicles.

The move comes after the Transport Department officials proposed increasing the fee for testing and issuing of the PUC certificates as the rates of vehicular pollution testing were fixed about seven years ago.

The department further suggested that in view of increased cost of investment, salaries and maintenance costs, the Transport wing had requested the government to revise the testing rates and issue necessary orders.

The previous rates for vehicular pollution testing and issuance of pollution under control certificate were – petrol two-wheeler Rs 30, Petrol three-wheeler Rs 50, Diesel four-wheeler Rs 60.

