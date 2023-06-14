Live
- Nandyal: Regularise services of sanitation workers, demands CITU
- Rohit Sharma likely to lead team vs Windies but not certain to remain Test captain after tour
- Amit Shah to meet Rajamouli in his Telangana tour
- Nothing Phone (2) to launch on July 11: Expected price, design and specifications
- Modi's historic visit will solidify India-US ties: Blinken
- TIDCO colonies: Pending housing works will be completed soon says collector S Nagalakshmi
- AP EAPCET results 2023 to be released today, here is the link
- Siddipet: ‘Sale’ of day-old girl infant prevented, rescued
- CM KCR to lay foundation for extension of NIMS Hospital
- Telangana Govt. permits to increase ticket prices of ‘Adipurush;’ tickets will be available from Wednesday
Telangana government hikes vehicle pollution fee
The Telangana government on Tuesday issued the orders to increase the fee for testing and issuing pollution under control (PUC) certificates for vehicles.
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday issued the orders to increase the fee for testing and issuing pollution under control (PUC) certificates for vehicles.
The move comes after the Transport Department officials proposed increasing the fee for testing and issuing of the PUC certificates as the rates of vehicular pollution testing were fixed about seven years ago.
The department further suggested that in view of increased cost of investment, salaries and maintenance costs, the Transport wing had requested the government to revise the testing rates and issue necessary orders.
The previous rates for vehicular pollution testing and issuance of pollution under control certificate were – petrol two-wheeler Rs 30, Petrol three-wheeler Rs 50, Diesel four-wheeler Rs 60.