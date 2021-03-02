Telangana Government ignored private teachers during lockdown, says Rani Rudrama

Nalgonda: Yuva Telangana Party (YTP) MLC candidate for Nalgonda- Khammam-Warangal constituency Rani Rudrama Reddy campaigned in Munugodu constituency in the district on Tuesday.

She took part in Mata-Mucchata (interaction) programme with graduates.

Addressing the gathering, she said the ruling TRS has no right to ask votes as it failed to provide at least Rs 5,000 allowance to six lakh private employees, who suffered a lot during Covid time.

She mocked KG to PG Educational Institutes Chairman Kinjala Ramanareddy for taking the TRS flag in his hand and campaigning for Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

Rudrama questioned the State government for ignoring the issues of private teachers, who were one of the main victims during corona lockdown. She assured to put all her efforts to implement the Right to Education Act if graduate voters bless her in the MLC elections. The ruling TRS was trying to win the MLC election through backdoor methods, which include distribution of money and liquor, she pointed out and urged graduates to use their vote as a weapon to teach the arrogant Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the MLC elections.

The YTP candidate said the government policies were like those, which will push public lives 20 years back.

She opined that her victory is nothing but the victory of graduates, Telangana movement agitators and total Telangana people.

Yuva Telangana Party founder president Bala Krishna Reddy listed out his welfare activities for the last two decades and assured to fight against the government on public issues till they solve them.

Later, the duo campaigned in Nakrekal constituency and urged graduate voters to support their party for their better future.

YTP Yadadri district president Chinthala Lakshminarayana, Nalgonda district presidents, Nakrekal constituency in-charge Gundlapally Bangaraiah, Private Teachers Association president Ganji Ashok, its leaders, YTP leaders and others participated in the campaign.