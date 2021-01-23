Telangana Government ignoring welfare of self-help groups

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) official spokesperson Indira Shoban on Friday demanded that the State government immediately pay the interests on all the loans availed by the Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the State.

She said that the Congress party had given importance to the SHGs in its rule in the undivided Andhra Pradesh State. Its governments had extended interest-free loans and implemented Sthree Nidhi scheme and Jana Sri Bhima Yojana for them. She also said that they even gave legal status to AbhayaHastham. She alleged that all the schemes introduced by their party had been diluted in the State.

As per the official information obtained by her under RTI, as against the arrears of Rs3422.30 crore meant for the 6.72 lakh members between 2014 and 2020, only Rs1,760.36 crore was paid so far. "The government still owes Rs1,661.94 crore to the beneficiaries. Some of the banks are forcefully collecting the arrears due to the delay in the payment of the amount by the State government," she added.