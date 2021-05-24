Telangana Government, in Action, After Receiving Several Complaints against Police Highhandedness

The Telangana Government recently has imposed lockdown in the state as the number of Covid-19 cases has been rising at an alarming rate; the state government's above move, was taken, with the aim to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases.

After implementing the lockdown, the Telangana government has been receiving numerous complaints from its citizens, that police have been using highhandedness by using the stick and they have been behaving very rudely with people, while enforcing the lockdown. The government has been swift; it has come into action to rein the top police brass.

A teleconference has been held between the Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and Home minister Mahmood Ali and Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao . After the meeting, Mr. Rao tweeted, "Discussed with Home Minister @Mahmoodalitrs Garu & @TelanganadDGP Garu about ongoing incidents, they would be issuing a statement shortly"

This was after; both the ministers took to social media, stating that they have been receiving numerous complaints as to how the police has stopped the vehicle belonging to food delivery executives and others who have been in distress.

Mr. Mahood Ali also has stated, "Have been receiving numerous requests on this, definitely we would be conducting an emergency meeting with the police department regarding stopping the essential services".

On Saturday, DGP in his late nite tweet stated, he has held a review meeting with three commissioners of police Hyderbad, cyberabad and rachakonda, regarding the issue. These steps were taken hours after they have been at receiving end, much criticism as to how the Police in Telangana has been enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown by using the lathis and stopping the delivery executives of various e-commerce platforms.

MR. Reddy, Telangana DGP tweeted" Held a review meeting with a commissioner of police, regard the several requests flagged with " Disruption of essential services including food deliveries etc, e-commerce , while tightening the lockdown today" which were directed, so that there would be seamless supply ahead, and at the same time executing the "strict lockdown".

He further stated that, all three commissioners of the police have been instructed to be in touch with all the stakeholders and they should readdress their grievances as early as possible, so that smooth supply of essential services must be in place, at the same time, ensuring tightening of the lockdown enforcements.

Meanwhile, several videos, wherein the police beating the motorists as well as delivery executives in the presence of the one of the commissioners has also gone viral on the social media, in the video, we find a boy riding a scooter, but not wearing a helmet, he was beaten up by the Cyberabad Police, for repotedly violating the norms of the lockdown.We find in another video clip, Police were showering lathis on the delivery boys belonging to an service company while checking their IDS. The executives were then let off as they were on their duty.