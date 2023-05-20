Live
- Siddaramaiah , DK Shivakumar discuss Cabinet formation with high command
- Sebi probe into Adani drew blank: SC-appointed panel
- KCR charts BRS blitz in Punjab, Haryana
- Catching politicos off guard!
- Mitron, `2,000 notes to end!
- Monsoon advances in Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands: IMD
- Conclusions spin it as clean chit wholly bogus: Congress
- Hyderabad: Report by ISB identifies solutions to combat antimicrobial resistance in India
- TPCC to set up Gandhian ideology centre in Hyderabad
- Hyderabad: Support for women at workplace ‘SAHAS’ launched
Telangana government inks MoU with AKTC to restore three more historic sites
The Telangana State government signed another memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) to restore Saidanima’s tomb, Badhshahi Ashurkhana and Shaikpet Sarai.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State government signed another memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) to restore Saidanima’s tomb, Badhshahi Ashurkhana and Shaikpet Sarai. Of the three monuments, two are currently inaccessible to the public.
Municipal administration and urban development principal secretary Arvind Kumar on Friday announced the MoU signing and said that work will commence soon by the AKTC on the projects.
Arvind Kumar tweeted “MOU is signed by HMDA and Department of Heritage, Telangana government with AKTC - Aga Khan Trust for Culture to restore 1-Saidanima Tomb 2-Badshahi Ashoorkhana- the 2ndoldest monument in Hyderabad and 3-Shaikpet Sarai Work shall commence soon,” he tweeted by while Minister K T Rama Rao and AKTC CEO Ratish Nanda. AKTC has nearly completed restoration of the historic Qutb Shahi tombs, the royal necropolis of the Qutb Shahi of Golconda dynasty that founded Hyderabad. The site has virtually transformed from when work had begun in 2013.