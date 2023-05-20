Telangana government inks MoU with AKTC to restore three more historic sites

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government signed another memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) to restore Saidanima’s tomb, Badhshahi Ashurkhana and Shaikpet Sarai. Of the three monuments, two are currently inaccessible to the public.

Municipal administration and urban development principal secretary Arvind Kumar on Friday announced the MoU signing and said that work will commence soon by the AKTC on the projects.

Arvind Kumar tweeted “MOU is signed by HMDA and Department of Heritage, Telangana government with AKTC - Aga Khan Trust for Culture to restore 1-Saidanima Tomb 2-Badshahi Ashoorkhana- the 2ndoldest monument in Hyderabad and 3-Shaikpet Sarai Work shall commence soon,” he tweeted by while Minister K T Rama Rao and AKTC CEO Ratish Nanda. AKTC has nearly completed restoration of the historic Qutb Shahi tombs, the royal necropolis of the Qutb Shahi of Golconda dynasty that founded Hyderabad. The site has virtually transformed from when work had begun in 2013.