Telangana government inks MoU with ISB for branding Telangana Sona Rice 

Hyderabad: Telangana State Agriculture Department (TSAD) and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) roping in the Indian School of Business (ISB) for branding and marketing of Telangana Sona Rice (TSR).



According to the PJTSAU, the MoU has been signed on Friday by the three in virtual mode to collaborate to create branding and marketing plan for the new paddy variety of PJTSAU ie RNR 15048 popularly known as 'Telangana Sona'.

The TSR with characteristics such as fine grain, high yielding quality and it is also blast-resistant. The objective of this Statement of Intent (SoI) made out in the MoU is to enable ISB, to conduct the required research and analysis and recommend a marketing and branding strategy.

The SoI will also have the scope to explore other areas where the TSAD or PJTSAU and ISB could work together.

Principal Secretary Agriculture Dr B Janardhan Reddy and PJTSAU, Vice-Chancellor Dr Praveen Rao said that the 'Telangana Sona' would create a brand image for Telangana State at the National and International level.

Dr Janardhan Reddy said the visionary leadership and implementing of several innovative programmes by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has made the State to become surplus agricultural production and productivity in several crops. However, there is a need to create marketing for agricultural produce to ensure the profitability to the farmers, he added.

Dr Praveen Rao had explained that the constant support from the State government and the chief minister has made the university to achieve 3- Rank in the country and 1- Rank in South India among agricultural universities. He said that farmers are facing three major challenges in the field. They include risk, increasing of cost of production and profitability. To enhance the incomes of the farming community, he said there is a need to create a food value chain for agricultural produce.

Professor DVR Seshadri of ISB also spoke on this occasion. Dr S Sudheer Kumar, Registrar PJTSAU, DNV Kumara, Professor Manish Gangawar, Professor Madhu Viswanathan of ISB participated during the singing of MoU.