Telangana: Government Is Taking Steps To Strengthen The Medical Sector

The government is taking steps to strengthen the health sector in Telangana. CM KCR is already preparing special plans on strengthening the medical department. The steps are being taken to build the public hospitals reach the goal of maintaining the private hospital standards. Preparations are being made to make medicines and treatment available for all diseases along with oxygen beds in all district government hospitals. Telangana government is prepping up the hospitals to deal effectively with the threat of corona, black fungus as well as the third wave.

KCR government has made free diagnostic centres available to the people of Telangana. The decision was taken by the government in the wake of people facing severe difficulties in undergoing medical tests in several districts. Through these, 57 types of tests can be done for free. The government, on the other hand, aims to vaccinate everyone in the state. It is already vaccinating super-spreaders in instalments. The Telangana government is taking steps to further speed up the vaccination process.

