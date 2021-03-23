Shadnagar: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy clarified the questions pertaining to establishment of junior colleges while addressing the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that 1,201 junior colleges were being run in 445 zones in collaboration with the education department and various welfare departments.

While there are currently 404 government junior colleges and 38 aided colleges under the control of Department of Education, the management of 759 junior colleges is being handled by KGBV and various welfare departments,she informed, adding that student counselors have been appointed in government and private colleges to help students overcome exam stress. "We have already completed 80 percent of the syllabus through T-Sat with the intention of not missing the academic year due to corona," she said.

The Minister said that the number of students in government junior colleges were increasing with 1.66 lakh students being admitted in 2018-19 academic year, 1.77 lakh in 2019-20 and 1.78 lakh in 2020-21 academic year. She later said that proposals have been sent to the government for setting up new junior colleges in Kothur, Nandigam, Kondurg and Chowdaryguda zones in Shadnagar constituency and they were under consideration.