Telangana Government opts for live telecast of Assembly proceedings on television, Youtube

Hyderabad: The government is learnt to be mulling with the idea of restricted permission to media representatives during the monsoon session of the state Assembly and opt for live telecast on TV and Youtube channels.



Though no final decision has been taken in this regard, sources said that several options were being examined to ensure that the proceedings are conducted observing strict health protocols. The government has decided to ensure social distancing between the members inside the assembly and even re-allotment of seats is being done. Using of masks and thermal screening of members as well as providing hand sanitisers at all the entrances as well as inside the main Assembly hall will also be made compulsory. Meanwhile, the entire premises of the Assembly and Council are being sanitised regularly.

It now remains to be seen if the Assembly will follow the protocols decided by Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla for its members and media representatives who would be covering Parliament from September 14. The Speaker announced that all the Lok Sabha MPs, officials of Lok Sabha and officials of various department who would be present to assist the Ministers will have to undergo corona test. They will be given passes only if they test negative.