Telangana Government Prioritizes Women’s Empowerment Through Welfare Schemes in Maldakal

Gadwal: The Telangana State Government is implementing numerous welfare schemes aimed at the empowerment and development of women, and every woman must take advantage of these opportunities for her growth, said District Collector B.M. Santosh.

On Tuesday, the Collector, along with Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, participated in the “Indira Mahila Shakti” and ration card distribution program organized by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) at the Maldakal Mandal headquarters.

Addressing the gathering, Collector Santosh stated that the state government is prioritizing women's economic empowerment through various schemes. He highlighted that over 600 women’s self-help groups (SHGs) are actively functioning in Maldakal Mandal, with more than 8,000 women as members. He encouraged more women to join these groups to benefit from interest-free loans, livelihood opportunities, rice procurement centers, and uniform stitching units.

The Collector noted that last year, SHGs in the mandal received loans totaling ₹26 crores, and this year, ₹72 lakhs in interest was waived. An additional ₹4.36 lakhs were sanctioned for uniform stitching initiatives. To further enhance livelihood opportunities for rural women, the government released an Enterprise Grounding Amount of ₹15.80 crores.

He also announced plans to establish a petrol pump and a 1-megawatt solar power plant in the mandal with an investment of ₹3 crores, creating more income-generating avenues for women. The ration card distribution program saw over 900 new cards issued in Maldakal. The Collector assured that every application is being reviewed at the field level and that the concerned departments are working diligently to resolve issues.

He urged beneficiaries to use their free ration responsibly and warned against diverting it to the black market. He added that schemes like Indiramma Housing, Rythu Bharosa, free bus travel for women, and solar power projects are being made accessible to all. He encouraged women to make full use of these programs for their progress.

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy emphasized that the government is giving special priority to women's welfare by implementing a wide range of schemes. Through the Maha Lakshmi Scheme, women now benefit from free bus travel, increased Aarogyasri coverage up to ₹10 lakhs, subsidized LPG cylinders at ₹500, and 200 units of free electricity. He added that Indiramma houses are now being sanctioned in the names of women, and SHGs are being empowered to manage solar power plants, rental buses, petrol pumps, rice mills, and tailoring units.

With a vision of turning one crore women into millionaires, the government is providing interest-free loans and multiple income avenues, he said. The MLA assured that every eligible person would receive a ration card and every poor family a house. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ongoing infrastructure improvements in Maldakal, including irrigation canals, drinking water facilities, roads, healthcare, and education.

The event was attended by Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsinga Rao, local officials, women SHG members, community representatives, and residents.