Telangana Government Releases Funds for Dharmareddy and Pillayipalli Canals

The Telangana government has released a substantial sum of ₹224 crore for the development of the Dharmareddy and Pillayipalli canals. The government issued a Government Order (GO) to allocate ₹129 crore for the Dharmareddy canal and ₹95 crore for the Pillayipalli canal.

These funds are aimed at improving the infrastructure and efficiency of both canals, which are crucial for irrigation and water supply in the region. The release of funds is expected to boost agricultural productivity and support the livelihoods of farmers dependent on these canals.

The move reflects the state's commitment to improving its irrigation system and ensuring better water management for agricultural activities. With this financial support, the Telangana government is taking significant steps towards enhancing the region's water distribution infrastructure.