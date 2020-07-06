Telangana government rings alarm bells over Covid surge, extends 50 pc workforce on duty in offices

Hyderabad: Worried over increasing positive cases of deadly coronavirus, the Telangana government has extended the 50 per cent work force on duty in the offices in Telangana Secretariat and other government offices in the Greater Hyderabad limits till July end. The visitors were barred from entering the Secretariat unless there is emergency.



Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday issued orders extending the 50 per cent staff on duty in the offices on alternate day till July 31. The earlier orders said the employees attended duties alternate day till July 4.

Officials who have separate office chambers were only permitted to attend the duties regularly and rest of them were asked to come to offices on alternate day. The fourth grade employees and outsourcing staff were advised to attend the duties on every alternative week only. 50 per cent of the total staff would only present in every department.

The officials mainly Section Officers and Assistant Section Officers who were not on duty on the particular day were asked to be present in the head quarters and they will be called on short notice for any work in the office, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said instructed all secretariat staff to strictly follow physical distance and other Covid 19 safety norms during the stay in the offices.