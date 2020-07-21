Telangana Government schools to get textbooks from today says Sabitha Indra Reddy

Ranga Reddy: Telangana State government is all set to begin distribution of text books in government schools across the State starting from July 22 to July 26, said Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday.

Reddy participated in laying foundation stone for underground drainage in Kowkuntla village, Chevella Mandal and participated in another programme of water pipeline in Tukkuguda Municipality.

The Minister further said that all textbooks have been sent to government schools and they will start distributing from today as per government guidelines and she asked all local representative to take care of distribution by following Covid safety rules.

She also said that total of Rs 148 crore are being released every month for development programmes of municipality under Pattana Pragati scheme and Rs 339 crore for Gram Panchayat development programmes.

Chevella MLA K Yadaiah, Ranga Reddy district council chairperson Tigala Anitha Harinath Reddy, DCMS chairman Krishna Reddy, ZPTC member Malathi Krishna Reddy, Tukkugudda muncipal chairman Madhumohan, vice chairperson Bhavani Venkat Reddy and local officials were also present.