Telangana government sets up panel for Hyderabad International Airport Area

Hyderabad: State government on Tuesday constituted 'Notified Area Committee for Hyderabad International Airport Area', which has powers to enforce provisions of the Municipal Act like assessment and recovery of any tax or fee levied under the Act. The committee has representatives both from government and from GMR international Airport. Interestingly, the chairman of the committee would be the managing director of GMR HIAL.



The other members in the committee include Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, HMDA Commissioner, Principal Secretary of Infrastructure and Investment department, DTCP Hyderabad, GMR Airport CEO, GMR Airport executive vice president, GMR Airport associate vice president/general manager. The functions of the committee include enforcing the provisions of the Act, or any rule or bye-law made, assessment and recovery of any tax or fee levied under the Act, incurring of expenditure for due fulfillment of the provisions under the Act, preparation and maintenance of proper accounts, and any other function entrusted by the Government from time to time.