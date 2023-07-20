Telangana Government sounds first alert as water level in Godavari rises

Telangana government sounded the first alert as the river Godavari is in spate at Bhadrachalam due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of Godavari basin.

Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekhar Rao gave certain instructions to Chief Secretary Smt Santhi Kumari regarding the emergency measures to be taken in the heavy rain hit areas.

The government machinery including the Police Department has been asked to be on high alert and the concerned wings take immediate action. The CM asked the officials be prepared to carry out relief measures on a war footing and shift people to safe places from the habitations which are likely to be flooded in Bhadrachalam.

KCR said that the services of the officials who discharged their duties efficiently during the floods earlier will be utilized. The CM ordered Anudeep Durishetti, who is currently working as the Collector of Hyderabad, to leave immediately to Bhadrachalam and take relief measures depending on the flood situation in the river.

The CM said that the government had also set up Control roomes in MRO offices and Collector office in addition to the state Secretariat. He directed officials to keep helicopters available to the NDRF forces for relief operations. According to the instructions of the CM, the authorities have made all necessary arrangements including the control room and helicopters for rescue and relief operations in Bhadrachalam.

Officials of the relevant departments including Revenue, Panchayati Raj, Medical and Health Department, Disaster Management to be alert and take immediate action to get relief from floods. The CM directed Chief Secretary to monitor the situation from time to time. The state government is ready to face any situation, said the CM.