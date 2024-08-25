Live
Just In
Telangana Government Supports Farmers and Fights Against Drugs
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the state government has waived Rs. 2 lakh of loans for farmers within the first nine months of coming to power. He emphasized that the government's main focus is on the happiness of farmers, saying, "When farmers are happy, the state is happy." This loan waiver is a step to show that Telangana is truly a "farmers' government."
CM Reddy also spoke about the government's strong measures against drugs and marijuana. He stated, "We are creating a situation where even thinking about drugs and marijuana would scare people." He assured that the government is taking strict action to eliminate the sources of drugs and marijuana in the state.
These efforts show the Telangana government's dedication to both supporting farmers and ensuring a drug-free society for the well-being of all its citizens.