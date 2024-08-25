  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Government Supports Farmers and Fights Against Drugs

Telangana Government Supports Farmers and Fights Against Drugs
x
Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the state government has waived Rs. 2 lakh of loans for farmers within the first nine months of coming to power.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the state government has waived Rs. 2 lakh of loans for farmers within the first nine months of coming to power. He emphasized that the government's main focus is on the happiness of farmers, saying, "When farmers are happy, the state is happy." This loan waiver is a step to show that Telangana is truly a "farmers' government."

CM Reddy also spoke about the government's strong measures against drugs and marijuana. He stated, "We are creating a situation where even thinking about drugs and marijuana would scare people." He assured that the government is taking strict action to eliminate the sources of drugs and marijuana in the state.

These efforts show the Telangana government's dedication to both supporting farmers and ensuring a drug-free society for the well-being of all its citizens.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X