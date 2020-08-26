Telangana Government to conduct survey on farmers' educational qualification

Ranga Reddy: Efforts are underway to offer jobs to locals in the Pharma city, which the State government has ambitiously undertaken. The district officials took action in line with the statement of KTR. The officials will start collecting lands in villages for the project and they are set to conduct a household survey from the 26thof this month.



Land acquisition for setting up a Pharma city is in full swing in Yacharam, Kandukur and Kattalmandals in the sub-urban areas. The purpose of the project is to bring all the pharmaceutical industries together in one place. The target is to collect 18,000 acres in phases, while about 7,400 acres have been acquired in Yacharam and Kandukur zones combined. Ten thousand acres are to be acquired in Yacharammandal, Madipalli, Nanaknagar, Tadiparthi and Kurmidda villages, while 7,000 acres of government and patta lands are to be acquired. Phases such as survey and award issuance for another two thousand acres are ongoing,another thousand acres will be collected.

In Kandukur zone, 2,769 acres were acquired in Mirkhanpeta, Muchcharla and Panjaguda villages. 267 acres were taken in Mudwin village in Kadtal zone and another 926 acres were identified in Kadtal.

District collector Amoy Kumar further said that we are hoping that farmers will help us in this survey as government is taking measures to know about their education qualifications in the survey to provide one job per one family who are contributing their land for Pharma City and In the present survey we will collect the details of all the families who are losing their lands. Government will conduct the survey based on the respective items as per the government instructions. Revenue staff will start monitoring in the villages from August 26 to collect details and report to the government as soon as possible.