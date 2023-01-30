Telangana government to move High Court seeking budget approval from Governor's officer

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday to file a lunch motion in the High Court seeking approval for the State budget presentation scheduled in the first week of February. The budget file was sent to the Governor's office in January, but approval is yet to be received, causing a delay in preparations for the presentation. The government will be represented by senior Supreme Court counsel Dushyant Dave.



The budget is tentatively set to be presented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao. A top official from the Governor's office has enquired about the preparations for the Governor's address before the budget presentation and requested a copy of the speech for verification.

The motion argues that the approval of the budget file is a constitutional obligation and deviation could lead to a Constitutional crisis. The government seeks a direction from the High Court to the Governor's office to approve the budget. The public awaits the outcome of this legal move by the government.