Telangana Government to Provide Indiramma Houses: Minister Vivek Venkataswamy

State Labour Minister Vivek Venkataswamy announced that all eligible poor families will be provided with Indiramma houses. He urged district collectors to ensure that these houses reach every deserving individual. The minister made these remarks during his visit to Narsapur in Medak district on Thursday, July 17.

During the event, Minister Vivek distributed Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak benefits, and ration cards to beneficiaries. He emphasized that Indiramma houses must be constructed according to government-approved designs and regulations.

He further stated that free bus services are being provided for all women in the state, highlighting the government's commitment to empowering women. The government is also offering interest-free loans to women’s self-help groups, with an appeal to repay the loans promptly.

Minister Vivek emphasized that financially independent women can support their families more effectively. He also mentioned that many underprivileged families are benefiting from the CM Relief Fund. Additionally, he said the state government has prioritized improvements in the education sector