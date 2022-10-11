Telangana Government to provide KCR Nutrition Kits for pregnant women in nine districts

Hyderabad: The State government will be the State government will be providing KCR Nutrition Kits for pregnant women who are unable to get proper nutritious diet and suffer lack of blood in nine districts, Health Minister T Harish Rao said here on Monday.

The minister held a monthly review on functioning of PHCs, medical officers, ANMs, ASHA workers.

Stating that the ASHAs and ANMs and health centre doctors are the primary strength for the health sector, Rao said they can provide medicines by identifying health issue in primary stage and save lives of patients. The patients can also be saved from going into an economic crisis with proper medication on time.

He asked doctors to take up ANCs every month; wanted authorities from districts like Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Yadadri, Vanaparthy and Jagtial to explain why their score was less compared to the previous year. The minister gave several instructions to these professionals in case of deliveries.

Stating that deliveries were more in private hospitals in districts like Nizamabad, Suryapet, Hanamkonda, Jagtial, Karimnagar and Mancherial, he asked higher officials and DMHOs in districts to review this.

The minister stated that 57.99 per cent of deliveries were with C-section in State. There are about eight districts where C-sections are more: Hanamkonda, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Sircilla. He wanted officials to control the C-sections.

"Ensure there is a C-section only when there is a risk for the mother and child. Give priority to normal deliveries. About 133 midwives have completed the 18-month course and are ready to join duties. They would assist pregnant women in exercises, which will help in normal deliveries," said Rao.

The minister wanted authorities to maintain stocks of medicines for snake bite and dog bite in PHCs and give them to the needy and save lives by providing 24-hour service.