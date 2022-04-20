Telangana Government to take back TSTDC properties leased to private organisations

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to take back the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) properties given on lease to private organisations, which failed to take up projects and also failed to pay rent even after 18 years of agreement.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud had a meeting with the TSTDC officials on rents from leased properties. The officials informed that the Secunderabad Golf Course Project Pvt Ltd had taken 130 acres on lease in 2004 for 33 years so as to construct a golf course. The organisation did not take up the project during the last 18 years; even did not pay the lease amount, which has resulted in a loss to the corporation. When the corporation issued notices to the organisation it approached court.

The minister directed officials to collect rent as per court direction. According to the agreement, the Secunderabad Golf Course Pvt Ltd did not take up construction hence the agreement gets cancelled. He called upon officials to take back the land.

Similarly, a hospitality organisation took land at Begumpet for constructing a three- star hotel with 100 rooms. The government cancelled the agreement because of non- submission of the non-lien accounts and turnover report. However, the organisation approached court.

Goud asked officials to take action against the organisation for not following the agreement. He directed them to take action against an organisation from Bengaluru, E-City Giant Screen Pvt Ltd, for taking prime land near Yatri Nivas and not taking up construction.