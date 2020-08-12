Telangana government waives of interest on pending water bills

Hyderabad: In yet another 'one-time settlement' scheme for the residents of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the State government has decided to waive off the interest on the arrears of the pending water bills.



Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao released a poster relating to the 'one-time settlement' scheme of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board here on Tuesday. The Minister said that the State government is providing a golden opportunity to the residents of Hyderabad, who have pending bills for a long time.

The residents can pay the actual bill excluding the interest on arrears under the one time settlement, said the Minister. He asked the officials to strive for clearing the pending bills and increase the revenue of the Water Board. The scheme would be available for 45 days from August 1 to September 15. The MAUD Principal Secretary had issued orders on these on July 28.

It may be recalled that the State government had recently waived off 90 per cent e interest on arrears of property tax. It had also offered a discount on the early payment of the property tax during the lockdown.

The Minister said that it is the responsibility of the residents of the city to pay the water board bills and support the State government which has been providing drinking water with nominal charges.