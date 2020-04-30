Telangana Government will buy rain-soaked grains also, assures Indrakaran Reddy at Nirmal

Nirmal: Forest and Environment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy assured the farmers that thegovernment will purchase paddy soaked in rainwater due to unexpected rains. He inaugurated paddy procurement centre in Chityal village in Nirmal district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the government will purchase all the grains with a minimum support price following Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's order to come to the rescue of the farmers during the lockdown. Also, the government has set up purchase centres in the district. As per the expectation of purchasing one lakh metric tonnes, 34,000 metric tonnes of maize have been purchased, he said.

Earlier the Minister inspected a rice mill in Sofinagar where maize was stored. District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui, Additional Collector A Bhaskar Rao, District Rytu Bandhu Samiti coordinator Venkatram Reddy, FACS chairman Dharmaji Rajendar, Markfed DM Praveen Reddy and others were present.