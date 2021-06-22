Telangana Government yet to decide on younger students physical classes

Physical classes for younger students are unlikely to start from July 1, as the state government is said to be planning in-person teaching only for students in the higher classes. According to the proposal presented by the school education department, face-to-face teaching for classes 8, 9 and 10 is supposed to start from July 1, and schools will operate from 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

While the state education minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, has held review meetings with education department officials on the matter, a decision has yet to be made. It is said that the Minister of Education will start planning with the management in the next few days, will discuss the way to reopen schools. Meanwhile, the state is said to be planning the results of the intermediate second-year next week.

However, director of school education A Sridevasena on Monday issued orders directing regional joint directors, district education officers to ensure teachers of government, local body, model schools, KGBVs, TRIS, government-aided schools, DIET colleges attend from June 25.

Regarding fees, government order (GO) 46 on fee regulation, released during the academic year 2020-21, is applicable this year. Private school managements said the state should immediately release guidelines as there is still no clarity on whether they should offer offline and online classes.

Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association president Y Shekhar Rao said, "It won't be possible to conduct both offline and online classes parallelly. The state should take this into consideration and implement a shift system instead so that social distancing can be maintained on school premises."