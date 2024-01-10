Guv Tamilisai accepts resignations of TSPSC chief and five others

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday accepted the resignations of the TSPSC chairman and five members.

It is to mention here that the TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy resigned in December last year. Meanwhile, Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy demanded that the resignations of TSPSC chairman and members be accepted immediately.

He wrote a letter to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to that effect. A month has passed since the resignations of the TSPSC chairman and members, but the Governor has not accepted them so far.

In the letter, it has been mentioned that since TSPSC chairman is not present, we are unable to take any decision on filling up the posts.

In this context, the Governor accepted the resignations of TSPSC Chairman and other five members.