 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Governor apprises Prez about steps by Telangana government to contain Covid-19

Telangana Governor apprises Prez about steps by Telangana government to contain Covid-19
Highlights

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday informed President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu about the measures taken b...

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday informed President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu about the measures taken by Telangana government to contain the spread of deadly Coronavirus in the State.

The President, along with Venkaiah Naidu held a video-conference on Friday with the Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of States/UTs and discussed ways to contribute to the measures taken by the Government of India and the State governments in response to the outbreak of Covid-19. The Governor informed them that the TS government

invoked Epidemic Disease Act and allocated Rs 457.75 crore budget to Covid-19. She said 152 positive cases and 9 deaths were reported in the State to date.

She also said 6 labs were set up in government hospitals. So far 2400 samples have been tested. Total 31 hospitals with 12,500 beds (11,000 isolation beds & 1,500 ICU beds) have been established for clinical management.The Governor extolled doctors and health workers for serving people in the face of grave risk and displaying exemplary courage and conviction.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories