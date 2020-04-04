Telangana Governor apprises Prez about steps by Telangana government to contain Covid-19

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday informed President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu about the measures taken by Telangana government to contain the spread of deadly Coronavirus in the State.



The President, along with Venkaiah Naidu held a video-conference on Friday with the Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of States/UTs and discussed ways to contribute to the measures taken by the Government of India and the State governments in response to the outbreak of Covid-19. The Governor informed them that the TS government

invoked Epidemic Disease Act and allocated Rs 457.75 crore budget to Covid-19. She said 152 positive cases and 9 deaths were reported in the State to date.

She also said 6 labs were set up in government hospitals. So far 2400 samples have been tested. Total 31 hospitals with 12,500 beds (11,000 isolation beds & 1,500 ICU beds) have been established for clinical management.The Governor extolled doctors and health workers for serving people in the face of grave risk and displaying exemplary courage and conviction.