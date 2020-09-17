Telangana governor, CM KCR convey birthday wishes to PM Modi

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday conveyed birthday wishes to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Extending greetings on his birthday, Governor Tamilisai said Modi was a great asset to the country. "Hearty #happybirthdaymodiji wonderful leader proactive&protective #HealthInsurance4All 4 life assurance #lockdown to knock down the spread of #COVID #VandeBharat made others2 salute Bharath #selfreliance made us self confident @narendramodi @PMOIndia a great asset to our #Country," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of the state also extended wishes to the Prime Minister on behalf of the Telangana government and people of the state. The CM prayed to God to shower his blessings on the Prime Minister to serve the nation for many more years to come.

CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao extended birthday greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister Sri @NarendraModi ji on behalf of Government and people of Telangana. Hon'ble CM prayed the God to shower his blessings on the Prime Minister to serve the nation for many more years to come. pic.twitter.com/hVWVunrpdv — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 17, 2020









