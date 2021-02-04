Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan angry over delay in VC appointments

Khairatabad: Governor Dr TamilisaiSoundararajan is serious at the State government for not taking up the recruitment of Vice-Chancellors to 10 universities in the State. She reportedly wrote a strong letter to the government on the delay in the appointment of full time VCs to the state-owned universities.

At present, the universities arebeing run by the in-charge Vice-Chancellors selected from the senior IAS officials. At a recentmeeting, the State government informed the Governor that the VCs would be appointed without any delay. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also instructed the authorities concerned to speed up the process.

The delay in the VCs appointment also turned as a big political issue as the opposition BJP lodged complaint with governor against the government for not taking up the exercise on a fast pace. As a result, the administration of the universities was collapsed in many higher educational institutions in the state due to lack of regular monitoring.

Due to mounting political pressure, the government recently appointed B Neeraja Prabhakar as the Vice-Chancellor of Konda Laxman Bapuji Horticulture University and Vangur Ravinder Reddy as Vice-Chancellor of PV Narasimha Rao Veterinary Science University. The other universities would get new VCs once the government finalise the potential candidates for the top posts.