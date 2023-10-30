Live
Just In
Telangana governor reacts to attack on Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, directs DGP to action
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has reacted to the attack on Medak MP and Dubbaka BRS MLA candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy. The governor expressed shock upon learning about the incident during the election campaign and emphasized that violence has no place in a democratic process.
The governor has directed Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar to respond to the assassination attempt and take strict measures to ensure the security of candidates during the elections. Precautions are advised to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Maintaining a peaceful and secure environment is crucial for conducting free and fair elections. The governor also wished Prabhakar Reddy a speedy recovery.
Following the attack, Prabhakar Reddy was initially taken to Gajwel Hospital but was later shifted to Secunderabad Yashoda Hospital for better treatment due to the seriousness of his injuries.